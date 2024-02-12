4 free agents the 49ers must sign to win Super Bowl 59
The 49ers lost the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion, falling in overtime to the Chiefs. What moves can they make to give themselves the best shot at taking home the Lombardi Trophy next year?
1) 49ers should add Calais Campbell to their pass rush
Without much money to spend, the 49ers will have a difficult time being too active in free agency, which is why we've spent our first three choices on in-house options. On the defensive line, though, changes will need to be made.
Trade additions Chase Young and Randy Gregory are almost certainly gone, and Javon Kinlaw has been underwhelming. Still, with a wide-open championship window right now, there's no way that the Niners enter next season with Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and a trolley full of rookies. At least one veteran will need to be added to the mix.
Money normally talks in free agency, but John Lynch could use the team's elite status as a selling point to prospective signees. Who wouldn't want to compete for a ring?
Calais Campbell has had a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career. He's made the All-Pro team three times, the Pro Bowl six, and he finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2017. He won one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, in 2019. He's had uncommon longevity in a league that chews up and spits out even its best players, playing at least 14 games in 14 out of his 16 years in the league.
What he doesn't have is a championship. Campbell played in the Super Bowl 15 years ago with the Cardinals, but he's never made it back to football's biggest game despite being a centerpiece on some of the league's best defenses. Unless my research failed me, he's the only player from that game still in the league.
Campbell played this past season with the Falcons on a one-year, $7 million contract, and even at 37 years old, he was still an impact player, recording 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles on a defense that was quietly pretty solid.
The Falcons and new head coach Raheem Morris will no doubt want to bring him back, but a marriage between Campbell and the 49ers makes too much sense for it not to happen. The Niners don't have a lot to spend, but Campbell's desire for one last chance to make a run at the only thing he's missing should help them find common ground.