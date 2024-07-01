4 Giants whose stock is rising heading into training camp
By James Nolan
The New York Giants are coming off a disappointing season after finishing 6-11. They lost beloved star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, so many expect the team to fall over again this upcoming season. But with Daniel Jones back and healthy, New York might be able to sneak in if those around him live up to their potential.
Brian Daboll is entering his third season as Head Coach of the Giants. With a third-year head coach and a quarterback with a $160 million contract, the expectation should be to make the playoffs.
With how things look right now, Daboll’s squad has a legitimate shot at staying competitive through the season. They drafted a star wideout in the first round of this year's draft to join other young pass catchers. The defensive line also has a ton of valuable assets. Darren Waller’s retirement opened the door for someone new to step up at tight end. With that said, here are three Giants to keep a lookout for heading into training camp.
4. WR, Malik Nabers
After getting selected sixth overall by New York in the draft, many are excited to see what Malik Nabers can do. The former LSU Tiger star has big expectations, as Giant fans have wished for a star receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. left.
The 20-year-old is going to see a lot of targets right away. Daboll already has Nabers listed as the team's number-one receiver, and it will likely stay that way. In Giants OTA’s, the rookie receiver showed his ability to get open using his elite quickness. He’s for sure going to be a deep threat to opposing defenses.
During Nabers’ final season at LSU, he recorded 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Past LSU receivers in the NFL have seen great success, such as Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Not to mention, the last great Giant receiver was also an LSU alumnus.
Nabers will be joining a promising receiving room. Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. All of them are younger than 24, so Daboll can use their athleticism to the team's advantage. Nabers will be fun to watch in 2024, and many are hoping he can finally help his new QB prove he belongs.
3. WR, Wan’Dale Robinson
Not only is the rookie wideout standing out heading into training camp. The third-year receiver out of Kentucky has potential, but injuries have held him back across his first two seasons. He played just six games in his rookie season but impressed when he was healthy. Robinson had a 100-yard receiving performance against the Detroit Lions in his rookie season, which caught the fans' attention.
Last season, across 15 games, Robinson finished with 525 receiving yards on 60 catches. He showed a more durable side of himself last season and had a few promising performances. Against the Green Bay Packers defense last season, recording 79 receiving yards. He then tore it up in the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, going for 85 receiving yards.
With Nabers joining the receiving room, it should open the door for Robinson to be even more productive in his role. The defenses will be focusing on the star rookie, which could get the 23-year-old open much more.
Since getting drafted in the second round by the Giants, he’s flashed the potential of being a valuable asset. Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports even named Robinson an “under-the-radar player who could be a star.” As long as the former Kentucky standout can stay on the field, he should be able to take the next step.
2. LT, Andrew Thomas
After missing a chunk of the 2023 season, star left tackle Andrew Thomas is ready to dominate like he did in 2022. The former All-Pro is one of the most important pieces on the Giants. Jones has gotten sacked 179 times across 60 career games. He could use a dominant left tackle again.
The 25-year-old looks to be in great shape heading into training camp, which is exactly what fans want to see. He also looked great in OTAs, which is a breath of fresh air for many.
After being one of the top linemen in football in 2022, his injuries held him back the following season. With the shape he’s in right now, Thomas hopes to be on the field more consistently. Certainly, the former Georgia lineman is a unit on the offensive line, and Jones would love to have his best blocker on the field as much as possible.
As much as many think the Giants may fold in 2024, they might just surprise the football world. If Thomas is on the field more than he was in 2023, then Daboll’s team might be able to sneak into the playoffs.
1. EDGE, Kayvon Thibodeaux
Since being selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft, many had their eyes locked on Kayvon Thibodeaux. He was an absolute stud in college, but many questioned if he could live up to his hype. Not only is he highly talented, but he’s also got contagious energy.
When Thibodeaux is at his best, he’s a force to be wrecking with. After a not-so-impressive rookie season, the 23-year-old more than doubled his sack total with 11.5. He proved he can get to the quarterback and disrupt the opposing offense.
New York has had an underrated pass rush the past few seasons, but now they have star linebacker Brian Burns. The Carolina Panther joining the mix will relieve a good amount of pressure off the former first-round pick. Dexter Lawrence and Azeez Olujari will be hunting opponents QB’s as well. The third-year EDGE rusher could have a breakout season in 2024.
It’s a big season coming up for the Giants. As mentioned before, many expect the team to be one of the worst in the NFC. With Thibodeaux entering his third season, New York could have an elite pass rush that leads them to the playoffs.