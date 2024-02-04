4 Green Bay Packers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
2. De'Vondre Campbell, LB (Cap Savings Post-June 1: $10.57 million)
Green Bay absolutely struck gold when they made was perceived as a low-cost depth addition by signing linebacker De'Vondre Campbell prior to the 2021 season. He joined the Packers and produced by far the best season of his career, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and also earning himself a new lucrative contract with the club as well.
Fast-forward two years since that deal was signed, however, and things are much less rosy when it comes to Campbell and his outlook.
Injuries have severely hampered the 30-year-old Campbell over the past two seasons in Wisconsin. He played in 13 games in the 2022 campaign, but was fighting through injuries and his play suffered as a result of that. After vowing to not play through injuries in 2023, he was once again out of the lineup on several occasions, appearing in just 11 games.
When Campbell has played, make no mistake, he's still been a good linebacker and a positive piece for the Packers defense. But is that truly worth his $14.23 million cap hit for the 2024 season if he hasn't proven recently that he can stay on the field consistently, especially when Isaiah McDuffie played well in his stead and with Quay Walker starting to come along?
It's going to be a tough decision for Gutekunst and the Packers brass to make. However, given the injury issues and the fact that Campbell will turn 31 years old before Week 1, it may behoove Green Bay more to take the $10.57 million in cap savings with $3.657 million in dead cap as a designated post-June 1 cut to create more flexibility in free agency than it would to bring him back on his current deal.