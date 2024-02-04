4 Green Bay Packers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
1. David Bakhtiari, OT (Cap Savings: $20.935 million)
The toughest potential cap casualty and cut to swallow is also the most obvious. David Bakhtiari has been a stalwart at left tackle for the Packers essentially from the moment that he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado. When on the field, it's not remotely unfair to say that he's been one of the sport's best offensive linemen.
But therein lies the problem. Bakhtiari just simply hasn't been able to stay on the field -- or even get on the field at times -- due to injuries. Over the past three years, Bakhtiari has played in just 13 total games, 11 of which came in the 2022 campaign. Knee injuries and a variety of other ailments have simply robbed the two-time All-Pro of his ability to effectively man the blind side of Green Bay's offensive line.
Further complicating that matter is that Bakhtiari carries by far the biggest cap hit for the Packers in the 2024 season at just over $40 million on the books (the next highest hit is Kenny Clark at $27.49 million). However, Green Bay has somewhat of an out this offseason as they could save $20.935 million, although with a $19.08 million dead cap penalty, but cutting him this offseason.
Given the youth of the Green Bay roster, that dead cap hit isn't immediately prohibitive to what they could be looking to do this offseason, but the overall $40 million cap hit is, especially for a player who just can't stay healthy at this stage of his career. It's seemed for some time that either a cut or trade is imminent with Bakhtiari. It still has to happen, but it would be more shocking if a move wasn't made by the Packers with their offensive tackle this offseason.