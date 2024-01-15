4 Green Bay Packers stars fans gave up on way too soon
The Green Bay Packers have arrived. After a slow start to the season, some takes are looking freezing cold.
By Josh Wilson
Jonathan Owens
"Jonathan Owens should be working at DoorDash" -- Week 11; 10 upvotes
I've got nothing against Jonathan Owens earning some beer money on DoorDash if that's what he'd like to do, but he's got plenty of career upside as a football player, too.
His performance, much like the overall team, was up and down through the first 35 percent of the year or so, but once Owens got in a groove, he performed at a very high level. After kicking off the year with five straight games with fewer than five combined tackles, he finally exploded for nine tackles in his sixth game (Week 9) and never looked back, averaging 7.9 per game the rest of the way.
As a safety, obviously tackles are not necessarily the best way to display success, but Owens graded above 65 in six of 10 games from that point on per PFF after just one such game in the first five. He allowed just 15 receptions in those 10 games for 195 total yards. In eight games, he allowed fewer than five total yards after catch.
Owens signed with the Packers this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans. As he's gotten settled in his new home, Owens has progressed to the rate of play fans have come to expect from him.