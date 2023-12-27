4 head coaches Raiders would be wrong to hire over Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders may hire Antonio Pierce full-time, as he is a better option than many others.
By John Buhler
3. Brian Johnson might be on the coaching carousel a bit prematurely
It is amazing how quickly things can change in a month's time. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was deemed to be the bee's knees as the next, up-and-coming, hot-shot head-coaching candidate ... until he wasn't. Johnson may still get a few interviews, but I think he is still a tad too green to get his own NFL team. He needs to prove he is not a product of Nick Sirianni's staff.
What you have to remember is that this is Johnson's first year as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. He had served in a similar role not that long ago, but that was in college on Dan Mullen's 2020 Florida Gators staff during the height of COVID. Simply, Johnson needs to show us he is not riding Sirianni's coattails or his offensive coordinator predecessor in Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen.
This could change over the course of the next few weeks, but if the Eagles were to bow out anytime sooner than the NFC Championship Game, Johnson is not going to be a great fit for the Raiders. He needs to improve his coaching stock to get a job like this. Johnson could be in line for other jobs, but the Raiders' gig can be especially brutal for first-time head coaches. This one could go up in flames.
Johnson could be the must-hire candidate in the 2025 cycle, but the Raiders will not be part of it.