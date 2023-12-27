4 head coaches Raiders would be wrong to hire over Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders may hire Antonio Pierce full-time, as he is a better option than many others.
By John Buhler
2. Eric Bieniemy could be exposed vs. Kansas City Chiefs twice annually
Even as the Washington Commanders circle the drain under Ron Rivera, their new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might get some serious to be an NFL head coach. He may finally get his day in the sun. The Kansas City Chiefs are much worse offensively since he left the organization for Washington. Bieniemy could be paired with a rookie quarterback as a first-time head coach in 2024.
However, I don't think he can go to the Raiders because of how bad it would look for him personally if he failed in Las Vegas for Chiefs reasons. Bieniemy might be better served going to somewhere like Atlanta and Chicago than to Las Vegas. Heck, he might even be better served replacing Rivera from within at Washington than going to the Raiders. The upside is decent, but the downside is chasmic.
Simply put, I would question the Raiders' judgement to hire a branch off the Andy Reid coaching tree that he didn't ever want to sprout. For Bieniemy to get what he deserves as an NFL head coach, he needs to avoid the AFC West for as long as Reid is in Kansas City. His Chiefs' ties are too strong to fully overcome. This has nothing to do with Bieniemy as a coach, but everything to do with his history.
Washington is a dead franchise until Josh Harris hires a new head coach, but Bieniemy still has hope.