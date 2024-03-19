4 easy Houston Astros backup plans after Blake Snell offer falls through
The Houston Astros were the odd team out for Blake Snell. Where should they turn next?
By Mark Powell
The Astros could always address their rotation in-house
It is the far less glamorous option, but the Astros could always address their rotation issues in-house. Houston's rotation right now consists of Framber Valdez, who was named Opening Day starter, along with Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and JP France. The bottom portion of that list leaves much to be desired, but Houston received some good news on Monday that could keep them from overspending on a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.
Justin Verlander threw off the mound and has faced live batters in recent days, suggesting he could make an early return from the injured list.
“I'm hopeful,” Verlander said. “It depends on how I feel over these next three or four days, but it's definitely on the table. It’s getting discussed.”
If Verlander is able to return in the first or second month of the season, then perhaps a patchwork Houston rotation will be enough. Even though he is over 40 years of age, Verlander is still one of the most reliable workhorses in MLB. With the Astros last season, Verlander had a 7-3 record paired with a 3.31 ERA and 1.118 WHIP.
“If I looked at that as my first bullpen of the spring, I think that would be on par,” Verlander continued.
Maybe the Astros don't have to rush a move after all.