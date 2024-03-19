4 easy Houston Astros backup plans after Blake Snell offer falls through
The Houston Astros were the odd team out for Blake Snell. Where should they turn next?
By Mark Powell
A trade isn't out of the question for the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros could trade for a mid-level starting pitcher while they wait on Justin Verlander's return. An injury to Jose Urquidy could force JP France into the starting rotation. Instead, perhaps Houston could trade for the likes of Bryce Elder of the Atlanta Braves, a 2023 NL All-Star who is set to start the season in the minor leagues.
FanSided's Zach Rotman wrote about the possibility on Monday:
"Instead of spending what will presumably be over $30 million annually on Snell or even Jordan Montgomery, the Astros can attempt to pull off a trade for Elder, a player who doesn't even hit arbitration until after the 2026 campaign. He's certainly a more appealing option than players like Brandon Bielak and Ronel Blanco who are the presumptive favorites to begin the season in the rotation after Urquidy's recent injury."
Elder fell off a cliff in the second half last season after making the All-Star team, so much so that the Braves didn't feel comfortable featuring him in their postseason rotation. Still, Elder is just 24 years old and has shown promise in the past. The Braves could sell high on him, while Houston can add another building block.