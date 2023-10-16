4 Houston Astros to blame for Game 1 ALCS loss to Rangers
The Houston Astros fell in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. There's plenty of blame to go around, but it has to start at the top.
By Mark Powell
Astros fans should blame Dusty Baker and Martin Maldonado
Dusty Baker's loyalty to Martin Maldonado has been well documented. Baker views Maldonado as the leader of the Astros pitching staff. As capable as Maldonado has proven to be mentallty and defensively, he struggles just as much with the bat in his hands. Maldonado had an opportunity with two outs and runners on, but failed to get the job done. It was one of the Astros few scoring chances.
Baker would later pinch hit Yainer Diaz for Maldonado, as Diaz is far better at the plate. However, it begs to question why the Houston manager didn't do so in Maldonado's previous opportunity with the bases loaded and two outs down a run.
Baker also constructed a Game 1 lineup against Montgomery that failed to threaten much. While Verlander pitched like an ace for the most part, they couldn't give him any run support. That simply has to improve prior to Game 2.