4 Houston Texans who won't be back after AFC Divisional Round loss to Ravens
The Houston Texans have a bright future ahead, but they fell short in the 2023-24 AFC postseason. These four players won't return next season.
By Mark Powell
3. The Texans don't need to overpay for Noah Brown
Noah Brown will be in search of a multiyear deal, and he's earned it in limited playing time with the Texans this season. Brown was a serviceable slot receiver for Houston, though he could be more elsewhere. The Texans offense features Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Stroud called his own shot with Dell, who he recommend the Texans draft after it became clear that the Ohio State QB was going to Houston.
Dell was hurt a lot this season, but when healthy he and Collins should be formidable duo in the league moving forward, and provide Stroud with two receivers he can count on.
With all that being said, Brown is the odd man out. He was placed on injured reserve at the end of the season and the Texans signed multiple receivers for the playoffs. Stroud still won a playoff game without him. In a light wide receiver market once Mike Evans is off the board, a player with the potential of Collins is a classic overpay candidate, and the Texans ought to let him walk because of that.