4 Houston Texans who won't be back after AFC Divisional Round loss to Ravens
The Houston Texans have a bright future ahead, but they fell short in the 2023-24 AFC postseason. These four players won't return next season.
By Mark Powell
2. Texans should let Devin Singletary walk after a down year
If there's one thing the Texans are lacking headed into an important offseason, it's a reliable running game. Perhaps some of Devin Singletary's lack of production can be blamed on Slowik, but the Texans starting running back should have been better in 2023. Singletary proved he is not a starting-caliber back, and unless he's willing to sign for a cheap sum, it doesn't make sense for the Texans to bring him back.
Singletary is under-appreciated in the passing game, where he made quite the impact in Slowik's offense. As a third-down back, Singletary would make more of an impact. Yet, there's a reason the Buffalo Bills rushing attack has performed better without Singletary. James Cook is a better back, and the Bills have an all-around attack after rolling with him as the starter over Singletary.
Running backs are a dime a dozen in the modern NFL, and this year's draft is full of capable bell-cows. Expect Houston to remain in that market, rather than bringing back Singletary on a deal that isn't fitting of his skillset.