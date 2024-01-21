4 Houston Texans who won't be back after AFC Divisional Round loss to Ravens
The Houston Texans have a bright future ahead, but they fell short in the 2023-24 AFC postseason. These four players won't return next season.
By Mark Powell
1. Texans won't bring back Dalton Schultz, for better or worse
As a defensively-focused head coach, it would be surprising if DeMeco Ryans didn't focus most of this offseason on improving a unit which struggled stopping the run. Part of that is keeping the likes of Sheldon Rankins and Derek Barnett around. It also includes signing a big-name defensive lineman to help in that department.
Schultz, who was an impressive outlet for Stroud when he needed it most early in his rookie campaign, could use his production to receive a better contract elsewhere. He is not Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
Spotrac expects Schultz's value to be over $11 million per season. They also think he'll receive a multiyear deal if he hits the open market. As valuable as he's been to Stroud and Houston as an outlet, the Texans can either replace him in the draft or free agency. Houston is in the business of adding to Stroud's list of weapons, rather than subtracting from it. If Schultz is within their budget, then perhaps I'll be proven wrong.
For now, he seems a bit out of their price range.