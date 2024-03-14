4 Kansas City Chiefs who could be traded not named L’Jarius Sneed
For an offseason that many forecasted to be potentially detrimental to the Kansas City Chiefs, it feels as if things are working out just fine for the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions. The team has already made Chris Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL. With cornerback L'Jarius Sneed franchise-tagged, there was talk that he would eventually be traded.
That, however, is looking less like a formality with each passing day. In fact, the dominoes might be falling in a way that indicates the Chiefs will either hang onto Sneed using the tag or sign him to a long-term contract as well.
Kansas City could still be involved in trading away some pieces to get draft capital gains from surpluses at certain positions or to save money, though, regardless of what happens with Sneed. But which Chiefs could be traded outside of the cornerback? These four players stick out like legitimate -- and some even likely -- possibilities to be traded away from Kansas City.
4. Chiefs could trade OT Lucas Niang
It sounds a bit rich to say this after the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl, but Brett Veach's master plan at offensive tackle that materialized last offseason didn't work as well as the organization would've hoped. Jawaan Taylor was a walking false start who also struggled a bit as a blocker at times while Donovan Smith was nothing more than a stopgap.
Now, with Smith hitting free agency, the projected starters in Kansas City for the 2024 season are Taylor and 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris, who is far from a proven commodity.
Whether in free agency or through the draft, though, the Chiefs are expected to make an addition at the position in some form this offseason. But all of this, including using a third-round pick on Morris last season, goes to show that Kansas City continues to not have much faith in their 2020 third-round pick, Lucas Niang.
The TCU product didn't see the field as a rookie but played extensively in his second NFL season back in 2021. Unfortunately, he was nothing better than mediocre in the 500+ snaps he played at right tackle that year, and has played just 64 total snaps since that season.
Despite the Chiefs clearly not looking for much with Niang, another team could see some value in the former third-round pick as a depth pickup that might only cost a Day 3 pick in a trade. Furthermore, Kansas City could save more than $1 million by trading him, which could be more useful than having him sit deeper on the bench for another year.