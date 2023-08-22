4 Karl-Anthony Towns trades the Timberwolves should consider
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Timberwolves decision to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert has put Karl-Anthony Towns’ fit on the roster in question. Now could be a good time to consider trading Towns to surround Gobert and Anthony Edwards with pieces that fit better.
After giving up an arm and a leg to secure Gobert’s services from the Utah Jazz, things didn’t go as planned. The trade forced Towns to move to the power forward position and it was a very awkward fit in the limited time the duo spent together last season.
Trading Towns could help the T-Wolves recoup some of the assets they sent to the Jazz for Gpbert while also simultaneously improving the construction of the roster.
Karl-Anthony Towns trades Timberwolves should consider: 4. Bucks-Wolves blockbuster
Jrue Holiday is arguably the most underrated player in the NBA. His two-way prowess combined with his secondary scoring/playmaking ability make him the perfect complimentary piece to any star player(s). Despite being 6-foot-3, Holiday has shown an ability to defend nearly every position on the court. Holiday has five-time All-Defensive team selections to his name.
While also being one of the best pound-for-pound defenders in the league, Holiday is a very capable scorer. He has averaged at least 19 points per game in five of his last six seasons while mostly operating as a second or third option behind the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Anthony Davis dating back to his days with the Pelicans. He has shot 38 percent or better from three in each of the last three seasons with the Bucks.
Holiday doesn’t always get the chance to show it with the Bucks considering Antetokounmpo and Middleton do so much of the ball handling, but he can be a floor general. He has averaged six or more assists in each of his last 11 seasons while maintaining a low turnover rate.
Not only should the T-Wolves welcome Holiday with open arms, but Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, and Marjon Beauchamp would also be great additions. Holiday and Portis are proven NBA Champions and Allen would provide some much-needed floor spacing to the Timberwolves.
The Bucks won a title in 2021 and have mostly run it back with the same core since then. However, they have been rumored to have at least sniffed around the trade market on big-named players such as Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, and John Collins.
This would have the potential to be a league-altering trade if both sides were open to it.