4 last-second Paul George replacements for desperate Clippers
This offseason has been a rough one for the Los Angeles Clippers. The other team in Los Angeles finds themselves on the downswing after losing all-star Paul George, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after five seasons with the Clippers.
The Clippers still have stars on the roster, like Kawhi Leonard, who is fresh off his best season as a Clipper, and James Harden, who resigned for two years.
However, they will enter the 2024-25 season without George, who has become a consistent rock for since they acquired him back in 2019. Replacing George will be challenging; the 34-year-old is still one of the best two-way wings in the game, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 games last season.
He helped them finish with a 51-31 record, clinching the No.4 seed in the West before falling to the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Considering that the Clippers still hope to contend in a crowded Western Conference, they can make a play at several players who could replicate Paul George's production level while keeping them contenders.
4. Brandon Ingram
The Clippers could look to Brandon Ingram as a long-term solution after losing George.
Ingram, only 26 years old, averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 64 games for the New Orleans Pelicans. He still has a lot left in the tank and is a proven scorer who could sometimes take over games at will.
Considering that the Pelicans may put the dynamic wing on the trading block with one year remaining on his deal, it makes sense for the Clippers to assemble a package to acquire the one-time all-star.
3. Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls have officially hit the reset switch and are in a season of transition after a couple of underwhelming seasons. One move to emphasize their rebuild is sending the former all-star Zach LaVine to the Clippers.
It's no secret that LaVine's time in Chicago has been somewhat disappointing. When the Bulls traded for LaVine, the idea was to acquire a future superstar who could lift the team and franchise to new heights. However, with the Bulls looking to kick off a rebuild next season, it seems implausible to keep him around.
Considering his somewhat rocky relationship with the Bulls's head coach, Billy Donovan, and the fact that he is coming back from a foot injury that caused him to miss most of the season, it's hard to justify the Clippers making a trade for him.
However, once healthy, the 29-year wing is one of the better dynamic scorers and could fit in seamlessly in the backcourt next to James Harden and even do some play-making in a pinch as a complementary creator.
2. Lauri Markkanen
The Clippers could look towards a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen spent the last two seasons with the Jazz, emerging as an all-star. Last year, he averaged 23.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. With the Jazz open to moving on from their dynamic power forward, the Clippers could swoop in.
With Markkanen as a Clipper, they'll have another dynamic scorer who can immediately replicate Paul George's offensive production and help space the floor around Leonard and Harden. He is a player who can score at will, either on the perimeter with elite three-point shooting or in the paint as the 7-footer as a low post scorer.
1. Julius Randle
This one seems to be up in the air as there isn't any indication that the Knicks will look to move off their multiple-time All-Star, Julius Randle. However, given his recent injury woes and the Knicks' recent addition of Mikal Bridges, he's never been more irrelevant to their long-term future.
The Clipper should consider acquiring Randle if he is available for trade, adding a quality low-post player who could be another scoring threat along with Leonard and Harden. The 29-year-old is returning from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss most of last season, including the playoffs. However, it'll be hard to say no to a tremendous force like Randle based on how well he has played in the last couple of seasons.