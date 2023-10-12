4 Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who won't be back and where they'll sign
By Drew Koch
After winning 100 games in 2023, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be watching the rest of the MLB Postseason at home. The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers in the NLDS.
To say this season was a disappointment for the fans in La-La Land would be an understatement. The Dodgers have grossly underperformed the past few seasons, and there may be some big changes coming in the next couple months.
The Dodgers have a number of free agents to be, and not all of them are likely to return in 2024. In fact, few, if any, will be back in Dodger blue next season. Which four Dodgers players are likely waving goodbye to Hollywood, and where might they sign?
4. Outfielder David Peralta won't be back with the Dodgers in 2024
In all likelihood, left fielder David Peralta has played his last game for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Peralta's former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are the ones responsible for sweeping the Dodgers right out of the playoffs.
Perlata played a very minor role for the Dodgers in 2023. Snagging fewer than 400 at-bats and posting an OPS below .700, Peralta's contributions will be easily replaceable next season.
But where the left-handed hitting outfield find a home next season. At 36 years old, there is unlikely to be a line of team looking to throw money at the former Gold Glove Award-winner.
But a team chock-full of young talent may be looking to bring on a veteran who can be a leader in the clubhouse and serviceable on the diamond.
Look for the Baltimore Orioles to make a run at David Peralta during the offseason. After being swept out of the playoffs themselves, perhaps the O's will be in the market for a veteran outfielder to bring some leadership to their young core.