4 Los Angeles Lakers playing in their final games wearing purple and gold
These four Lakers won't last through the offseason for a valid reason.
2. D'Angelo Russell is the Lakers' most obvious trade chip
D'Angelo Russell kept himself in Los Angeles with a torrid shooting stretch before the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, the former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on .419/.432/.868 splits. He is absolutely torching the net from 3-point range (on 8.8 attempts) while supplying more value than ever as a facilitator. If he can maintain this current output down the stretch. Russell could earn his way off this list.
That said, last year we saw Russell's productive regular season give way to an awful postseason. The defensive concerns remain, as do qualms with Russell's decision-making. His is liable to cool off from 3-point range any day now, and when he does, the Lakers' long-term loyalty will be tested,
It's no secret that Los Angeles strongly considered (and at times actively pursued) trading Russell for Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray. Well, that deal will be back on the table next summer. Los Angeles could even upgrade their pursuit to Trae Young, or another All-Star that becomes available. Donovan Mitchell's trade demand is a matter of when, not if, right?
If the Lakers fall short (they will), the front office will need to orient their offseason around convincing LeBron James to stay in the league and in Los Angeles. That would require legitimate upgrades to the roster, and Russell's expiring $18.7 million contract immediately becomes an invaluable trade chip. Even if he continues to perform down the stretch, barring a deep postseason run and a dramatic shift in perception, Russell is probably getting moved in the summertime.