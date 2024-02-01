4 Mike Macdonald replacements the Ravens need for another playoff run
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a new defensive coordinator. A few appealing options exist.
3. Ravens can hire former Chargers HC Brandon Staley
John Harbaugh can recruit his brother's predecessor from the Los Angeles Chargers. Brandon Staley's three-year stint with the Chargers did not end well, but he was once considered the NFL's brightest up-and-coming mind on the defensive side — not dissimilar to Macdonald's reputation now.
Staley served as Sean McVay's defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. That season, Los Angeles was far and away the best defense in football. We can point to Aaron Donald and the who's-who of great defenders on the Rams' roster at the time, but Staley helped the L.A. get established as a bonafide contender.
Prior to the Rams gig, Staley was a linebackers coach in Chicago and Denver. He also put together an extensive secondary assistant résumé at the college level. Still only 41 years old, Staley is relatively green by NFL standards. He has time to grow and progress as a coach. He struggled with game management as the Chargers' lead decision-maker, but there's reason to believe he can succeed with streamlined coordinator duties. Staley would have a strong roster at his fingertips in Baltimore, not to mention the support of a great head coach.
Staley's reputation took a hit during that Chargers stint, but he would've been the hottest coordinator hire in the NFL a few years ago. The Ravens should seriously investigate the possibility of landing Staley and providing him with an opportunity to rebuild his image. He surely has a chip on his shoulder.