4 Milwaukee Brewers who won't be back after NL Wild Card series defeat
The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series, thus ending their season. Next year's team could look a lot different.
By Mark Powell
Milwaukee Brewers who won't be back: Josh Donaldson
Josh Donaldson signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers after he was released by the New York Yankees this summer. Donaldson's contract essentially forced him to have a role in New York, but that was not the case with the Brew Crew, where the veteran third baseman earned every at-bat. Still, it's fair to wonder if Donaldson ever took to the Milwaukee clubhouse, especially after some revealing comments made by teammate Rowdy Tellez.
“Your first piece of trash talk that you put on JD, when you saw him or when you felt comfortable, that he wasn’t gonna beat you up." Rowdy responded to that comment, “I wasn’t scared of him to start with,” but according to the interview, Rowdy said, “He walked into the clubhouse, and walked straight by, and I was like, 'Hey,' with a couple of other words after that.”
At the time of his release, Donaldson was hitting .143 for the Yankees. The likes of Brice Turang and Owen Miller are just a bit behind him on the depth chart, but both are young and controllable assets. Expect Milwaukee to move on. It's likely for the best.