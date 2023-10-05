4 Milwaukee Brewers who won't be back after NL Wild Card series defeat
The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series, thus ending their season. Next year's team could look a lot different.
By Mark Powell
Milwaukee Brewers who won't be back: Carlos Santana
Milwaukee traded for Carlos Santana -- a player who had spent time with the Brewers previously -- as a rental from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline. Santana did what he was supposed to do, serving as a clubhouse leader and a slugger in the middle of the Brewers lineup.
The Pirates did not necessarily want to trade Santana in the first place, and a return to Pittsburgh would make some sense as there isn't a first baseman of the future in play there just yet. The veteran first baseman hit .249/.314/.459 with the Brewers, fueled by a postseason push that was missing in the Steel City.
Despite all of this, Santana is in his age-37 season and the Brewers would be wise to find a more permanent option at first base. Expect them to head in a different direction this offseason, perhaps holding onto Mark Canha, who is on a club option.