4 Mitchell Robinson trades that would cap a perfect Knicks summer
After an impressive offseason that saw the New York Knicks pull off two massive blockbuster trades, acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony Towns, this team is clearly all-in on a possible NBA championship run.
Last season, they shocked the league, making it to the second round before falling to the Indiana Pacers. Now, it seems they can make one more win before training camp, only this time by trading Mitchell Robinson.
Throughout his tenure in New York, Robinson emerged as one of the best defensive bigs in the league thanks to his elite shot-blocking and rebounding ability. He has been a critical player throughout the Knicks' reemergence over the past couple of seasons, becoming the last player from the 2020-21 team that ended the Knicks' seven-year playoff drought.
However, his career has been tainted by injury. He played only 31 games last season and missed most of the Knicks' postseason run, suffering from a foot injury that will likely keep him out until December, at the earliest.
Considering that Robinson is in the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract, his concerning injury history, and Towns possibly taking most of the minutes of the center position, it makes sense to move off the defensive specialist sooner rather than later. Several teams around the league could benefit from receiving Robinson.
Here are a few that could look to acquire him.
4. New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans could be looking to add more size up front this season after letting Jonas Valcanciunas walk via free agency. Their current options include rookie Yves Missi and journeyman Daniel Theis, signaling a need at the position. They can immediately address this issue by making a move for Robinson.
Robinson can bring much-needed rim protection to this roster and give them a big who could bang down low in matchups against some of the best in the Western Conference, like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis.
This move would also free Daniel Thies to play his more natural role as a backup who can space the floor and give the Pelicans another dangerous lob threat for Dejounte Murray alongside Willamson. In return, the Knicks could find much-needed wing depth and shooting, bringing Jordan Hawkins or Herb Jones.
3. Utah Jazz
There was a lot of noise surrounding a possible trade between the Knicks and Jazz this offseason.
The potential deal that would have sent Walker Kessler to the Knicks has been rumored all season; however, with Robinson's health in question and the hope to acquire more draft compensation, the two could revisit the idea of swapping big men.
The Knicks can instantly add a solid backup center behind Towns. Kessler can replicate Robinson's production while playing on a cheaper contract and providing defense and quality minutes with Towns off the floor.
Meanwhile, the Jazz could raise more draft capital in their rebuilding efforts by getting potential picks from the Knicks if the season goes badly for them.
2. Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are another team that could add some possible frontcourt depth by moving to acquire Mitchell Robinson.
It's no secret that the Lakers need another big player. With Christian Wood expecting to miss the start of the season, they can instantly bring in a starting-caliber center in trading for Robinson.
Anthony Davis has been very vocal over the years, stating that he prefers to play the power forward position over the center position and adding Robinson could save him a lot of wear and tear. You'll add an elite rim protector alongside Davis while bringing in another lob threat for James and Russell.
The Knicks can add much-needed depth in players Gabe Vincent and Christian Woods in the trade who can help them on their quest for another championship.
1. Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies are thin up front, with rookie Zach Eddy expected to take the brunt of the center minutes. However, pulling off a trade to add Robinson can allow the Grizzlies to ease Eddy into the starting role while bringing a pick-and-roll threat for Ja Morant.
In return, the Knicks can get Brandon Clarke, who is coming off a nasty Achilles injury but is a serviceable big who can play minutes behind Towns and would fit nicely with the Knicks on the bench.
The Grizzlies are on the fringe of contention in a loaded Western Conference and any move to add frontcourt depth could be helpful for a team that was out in the first round during their last postseason run