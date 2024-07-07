4 MLB All-Star Game snubs who should be next man up after missing the roster
For most, the first reaction after seeing the MLB All-Star Game reserves and pitchers is to congratulate and be happy for the guys who made the team. Players like Elly De La Cruz and Paul Skenes have made the game for the first, and likely not the last, time in their careers, giving fans the opportunity to watch these supreme talents on display together.
But the next reaction is usually anger. Anger about the players that just missed the roster, but didn't quite make the cut. The list of players snubbed off the roster sometimes creates more buzz in the baseball world than the actual roster does. 2024 definitely had a few players deserving of making the team that didn't. But, there is hope that they can make the team as replacements to other players who made the team.
4. Christian Walker, 1B, Diamondbacks
A lot of the times, if a player is slashing .268/.341/.516 with 22 homers, 64 RBIs, and 18 doubles, while showcasing Gold Glove defense, you would assume they would be a lock to start in the All-Star Game. But that just wasn't the case for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Chrisitan Walker, who currently has these incredible stats. But it's understandable. The ever-so popular and talented Bryce Harper was the top vote-getter in the National League, leading to an automatic start at first base. But Walker would be his reserve, right?
Wrong.
Walker was snubbed from the All-Star Game, with the league selecting Pete Alonso of the New York Mets ahead of him. Walker has put up better stats than Alonso across the board in 2024. He's outslugging the Mets' first baseman, has a WAR almost two wins higher, and an OPS that's over .060 points higher. Walker plays a better defensive first base, not like that has anything to do with the voting.
The idea that he was left off the roster with the season he's having is incredibly disrespectful to him. There are very few players in the league that are having better seasons that the one that Walker is currently putting together.
3. Kenley Jansen, RHP, Red Sox
If you would have mentioned Kenley Jansen and the All-Star Game in the same breath earlier in the year, most people would have thought you were joking. But the Boston Red Sox closer has completely dominated as of late, helping close down games as Boston revives their season back to life. Yet, despite having an ERA of 2.08 and converting on 17 of his 18 save opportunities, Jansen was left off the All-Star Game roster, with the league opting for his rival closer, Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees instead.
Holmes was dominant to begin the year, but as a whole, Jansen has just been better. He has a better ERA than Holmes and he's blown four less saves than him. Holmes has been in more opportunities to convert saves because of the Yankees overall strength, but he converts them at a lower rate than Jansen does.
Jansen, along with a few other relievers were left off this roster in favor of Holmes. Holmes was one of, if not the best relief pitcher in baseball for the first month or two, but he's come back to earth and the league refused to reflect that in their selection of him to the All-Star Game.
2. Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets
Fransisco Lindor is one of the best infielders of this generation. He's a four-time All-Star and he's placed in the top ten of the MVP voting in five separate seasons. Lindor is also one of the most likable players that gave us some of the better moments in mic'd up history at the All-Star Game a few seasons back.
But he's yet to make an All-Star team since being traded to the New York Mets and that trend didn't stop this year as Lindor, despite a great first half, has been left off the team again. Lindor is slashing .244/.310/.441 while recording 15 homers, 25 doubles, and 16 stolen bases. He's truly been quite the player this season and a key piece of the Mets coming back into the playoff picture.
It's a bit complicated to find a place for him on the roster because every team is required to have one All-Star representative, but the easiest solution would be for Lindor to have made it over the San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez. Lindor doesn't have much of an argument over the Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz or the Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, but he has an argument over the Padres second baseman.
1. Jordan Westburg, 3B, Orioles
The American League All-Star team could have just been the Baltimore Orioles starting lineup and there wouldn't have been much room to argue that the players didn't belong there. That's how talented this team is. But one of their key pieces, who's having an incredible season, was snubbed from the All-Star team and he will have to wait another calendar year (unless he's named as a replacement in the near future) to make his first All-Star Game.
Of course I'm speaking of the Orioles star third baseman, Jordan Westburg.
Westburg is slashing .282/.329/.509 in his sophomore season of big-league baseball. He's slugged 14 homers, five triples and 20 doubles in his mighty impressive first half, yet it wasn't enough to make the All-Star team. The Orioles third baseman hasn't just been one of the best third basemen in the American League, but he's been one of the best infielders in the majors. That should have earned himself a spot in the All-Star Game. But that never came to be.
Snubs are especially bad when a first time All-Star is the one being snubbed. You can't help but feel for the guy that has dreamed his whole life of making the big leagues and making the All-Star team, who then has it ripped from his deserving hands. But, there's always a chance that these snubs do make the roster to replace injured players.