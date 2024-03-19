4 MLB Opening Day starters who will finish the 2024 season elsewhere
These four pitchers are starting on Opening Day but might not finish the year with the same team they start with.
At long last, Opening Day is finally around the corner. Opening Day is always an exciting time for fans of any team, whether they're expected to compete for a World Series berth or finish as one of the worst teams in the league.
Stadiums are almost always packed, televisions are almost always on for fans who cannot make it out to the ballpark, and it's just an incredibly fun time to celebrate baseball being back.
Each team has revealed who is set to take the ball for the season opener. Most of these starters are among the league's best arms and are set as part of their team's future plans, but these four in particular will finish the 2024 season on a different team.
4) Guardians Opening Day starter Shane Bieber will finish the 2024 season elsewhere
Several starting pitchers were rumored to be on the trade block this offseason. Guys like Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease, and Tyler Glasnow were traded, but Shane Bieber remains on his team, the Cleveland Guardians.
Bieber unsurprisingly will take the ball when the Guardians open their season in Oakland against the Athletics, but how many starts he makes for the Guardians remains to be seen. The right-hander is in his final year of team control, and chances are, he's going to depart at the end of the season.
The Guardians have made their stance clear. They'd like to compete in what's easily the worst division in baseball, the AL Central. While it's good that they want to compete, the reality is that even if they do win that division, they don't stand much of a chance against the elite teams in the AL. With that in mind, trading Bieber away to ensure they don't lose him for nothing would be a smart move.
Bieber comes with questions regarding his durability and productivity coming off a rough 2023 campaign, but when right, he can be a difference-maker for a team vying to compete this season.
3) Mets Opening Day starter Jose Quintana will finish the 2024 season elsewhere
Like the Guardians, the New York Mets are another team on the fence when it comes to competing. The NL East runs through the Phillies and Braves, but the Wild Card picture appears to be pretty open, particularly with three spots to get.
The Mets have a talented core and several All-Stars on their roster, but they have a subpar starting rotation which could lead to their downfall. Jose Quintana starting on Opening Day highlights that to a tee. Quintana is a solid mid-rotation arm, but shouldn't be anywhere near the top of a rotation for a team trying to compete.
Kodai Senga was supposed to take the ball for New York, but he's set to begin the year on the IL. How long Senga will be out for is a mystery, but it'll be tough for the Mets to tread water without him given how rough their rotation looks on paper.
While Quintana isn't an Opening Day-caliber arm anymore, he's still a good arm to have. In the 13 starts he was able to make for the Mets last season after returning from injury, he posted a very respectable 3.57 ERA in 75.2 innings of work.
If the Mets are hanging around the playoff picture they probably won't trade Quintana, but with Senga out, the question of whether they'll actually be in the playoff race is one that should be asked. Quintana being in the final year of his deal makes him an easy trade candidate if the Mets are sellers.
2) Athletics Opening Day starter Alex Wood will finish the 2024 season elsewhere
The Oakland Athletics actually made somewhat of an effort to add talent to their starting rotation this offseason. They didn't spend much money, but they did add a pair of veteran starters Alex Wood and Ross Stripling. Wood got the nod to be Oakland's Opening Day starter which is a bit surprising considering Paul Blackburn, a better pitcher, is healthy.
While Wood is easily the least exciting choice of the 30 Opening Day starters, he's still proven to be a solid arm throughout his 11-year career. He was a bit shaky last season with the Giants posting a 4.33 ERA in 29 appearances (12 starts), but he's just three years removed from posting a sub-4.00 ERA in 26 starts.
Wood signed a one-year deal worth $8.5 million to join the Athletics this past offseason. That contract is very tradable, and he should pitch well making half of his starts in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in all of baseball.
The Athletics will once again be one of, if not the worst team in baseball. Trading 33-year-old Wood is a no-brainer when the deadline comes around if any team out there will take him.
1) Brewers Opening Day starter Freddy Peralta will finish the 2024 season elsewhere
Freddy Peralta is easily the best pitcher on this list. He's under 30 years old unlike the others on this list, and comes with multiple years of control. While these factors would make it seem like the Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't trade him, it makes more sense than you think.
Peralta is on one of the best contracts in baseball. He's making $5.5 million this season, and has club options for 2025 and 2026 worth just $8 million. Complete and utter steal for an All-Star-caliber arm.
The 27-year-old has had a hard time staying healthy throughout his six-year career but when he's able to take the mound, he's tough to square up. He's coming off a healthy year and the results were strong. He posted a 3.86 ERA in 30 starts and 165.2 innings of work for the Brewers.
While the Brewers wouldn't rush to part with Peralta when he's on such a team-friendly contract, teams would presumably offer a premium to get him. Additionally, the Brewers are a team that could finish toward the bottom of the NL Central after trading Corbin Burnes and dealing with the Devin Williams injury.
If the Brewers are out of contention, they'd at the very least listen to Peralta offers. If a good one comes along, don't be shocked if they take it.