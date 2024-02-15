4 more San Francisco 49ers who won't be back after Super Bowl 58 defeat
The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their roster could look a lot different for the 2024-25 season.
By Mark Powell
3. Chris Conley can find a better opportunity than the 49ers
Chris Conley didn't make much of an impact on the 49ers this season, and his expertise regarding the Chiefs offense weren't enough for the 49ers defense to truly take advantage. Conley had just three catches for 69 yards this season in San Francisco. Even if they lose some weapons ala Jauan Jennings, Conley isn't the kind of player who would step right in to the slot receiver spot. The 49ers do not think that highly of him.
Conley isn't a difference maker on any offense, but he offers depth at the receiver position that some teams simply lack. San Francisco isn't one of those teams, and they're unlikely to lose all of their top weapons this offseason despite some buzz that suggests the opposite.
The Chiefs have shown a willingness to bring back former weapons who signed elsewhere in the past. Look no further than Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl 58. Conley knows the offense, which is valuable in a place like KC. A return shouldn't be ruled out.