4 more San Francisco 49ers who won't be back after Super Bowl 58 defeat
The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their roster could look a lot different for the 2024-25 season.
By Mark Powell
2. Randy Gregory may not be worth the drama for 49ers
Randy Gregory likely won't sign for the $14 million price tag currently associated with him. While he has some value on the San Francisco 49ers defense, he also has a reputation that has followed him due to failed drug tests. Gregory himself has acknowledged this in the past.
“At this point,'' Gregory said, "a lot of people will either like me or don’t like me and have their reasons. I have a family that loves me and players and teammates and coaches that love me around this league, so I don’t get too tied up with that.”
Gregory is 31 years old and proud of his accomplishments. His age is working against him in terms of securing another large free agent contract, and the 49ers are deep enough at the linebacker position to let him walk. Some team will take a flyer on him, it just might not be San Francisco.
“But to be able to say I’ve gone through what I’ve gone through, and whether it be self-inflicted or not, I’ve been able to pick myself up and continue to the point where I’m here at the Super Bowl,” Gregory said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of being a football player, but something you can never really fathom and process."
Gregory can be had, but given the changed the 49ers have already made to their defensive coaching staff, the smart money is on him signing elsewhere.