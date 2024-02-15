4 more San Francisco 49ers who won't be back after Super Bowl 58 defeat
The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their roster could look a lot different for the 2024-25 season.
By Mark Powell
1. Brandon Aiyuk trade whispers are loud for 49ers
Perhaps it was just his post-Super Bowl blues, but Brandon Aiyuk didn't do himself any favor in the San Francisco 49ers front office. The No. 2 wide receiver in San Fran hinted at a potential exit, even saying he's open to staying with the Niners "if that's the right move." Add this to the running list of hints at Aiyuk's exit, including members of his own family suggesting a trade is coming, and one can understand why he's on the block this offseason.
Aiyuk is a talented wideout and would thrive on teams lacking one of those. In San Francisco, however, he is a solid No. 2 behind Deebo Samuel, and could arguably be surpassed soon by the likes of Jauan Jennings if he's brought back into the fold this offseason.
If the 49ers can secure some Day 2 draft capital for Aiyuk's services, they'd be wise to at least consider the option. San Francisco's offense thrives in a run-heavy scheme. In that sense, Aiyuk is a little one-dimensional, as he doesn't offer the same rushing threat the Samuel can.
The Washington Commanders, among others, could emerge as possible suitors. Washington has the No. 2 selection in the draft, so a Day 2 pick is essentially a late first if San Francisco can play their cards right.