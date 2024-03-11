4 more Vikings who won't be back in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins leaves
Kirk Cousins isn't the only former Vikings player who won't be back in 2024.
If Kirk Cousins was going to leave the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons always seemed like a viable destination. They're a team that many believe is just a quarterback away, and in a lousy division, the Falcons can potentially make a lot of noise.
While Cousins instantly makes the Falcons a postseason contender, his departure obviously hurts the Vikings who are now without a quarterback. Sure, they have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract, but chances are they're not going anywhere if either of those two players are starting consistently in 2024.
While a lot of the focus will now be on how Minnesota can upgrade its roster, the Cousins decision could lead to several Vikings players not returning for the 2024 campaign.
4) Vikings latest signing confirmed that Danielle Hunter won't be back
Danielle Hunter has arguably been the face of the Vikings' defense since debuting back in 2015. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and has established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the league.
The 29-year-old is coming off his best season in which he set career highs across the board with 16.5 sacks, 83 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. Not only did Hunter set a career-high in TFLs, but he led the league in that stat.
Hunter made sure to have a monster year ahead of free agency, and has presumably priced his way out of Minnesota. The Vikings signing Jonathan Greenard, a younger and more affordable pass-rusher, might've confirmed just that.
Hunter will be searching for a massive contract and/or a chance to win. Chances are, he won't do either in Minnesota, making it unlikely that he will make a return.