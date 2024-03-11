Kirk Cousins contract details, grades: Falcons land veteran to solve QB woes
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract. Let's get into the details and grade the deal.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Falcons have let it be known since their season ended and when they hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach -- their priority is to land a top quarterback. The team has been burned since they tried to replace Matt Ryan, with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke showing they can't be the quarterback to help lead the team to the playoffs.
This offseason, it has become the worst-kept secret in the NFL that the Falcons were targeting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The only thing was, they had to wait on Cousins to make a decision on whether or not he would enter the open market, or stay with the Vikings. Cousins decided to hit free agency, and the Falcons swooped in quickly.
According to Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, the quarterback is signing with the Falcons on a four year deal.
Kirk Cousins contract details, grade with Falcons
According to multiple reports, the Falcons are giving Cousins $180 million over the four years of the contract. $110 million of the contract is guaranteed, and Cousins will make $45 million per year.
Look, the Falcons had to land a quarterback. They have too talented of a roster to not shop big on a quarterback. Considering Cousins was one of the top signal callers available this offseason, the Falcons had to do what they could to sign him.
Cousins is not a top-tier quarterback alongside the likes Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Josh Allen. But, he's a good quarterback, one that can help bring a franchise to the playoffs. The thing is, Cousins hasn't had much luck in the playoffs, holding a 1-3 record in three overall playoff trips with the Vikings.
This past season, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 69.5 percent of his passes in eight games before tearing his Achilles. During his six years with the Vikings, Cousins threw for 23,265 yards, 171 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions while completing 67.9 percent of his passes.
The Falcons needed to get the top quarterback available this offseason, and they did. But four years is a lengthy commitment for the 35-year-old quarterback.
Kirk Cousins contract grade: B