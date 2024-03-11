NFL Rumors: Vikings replace Danielle Hunter with another star pass-rusher
The Vikings latest signing likely means the end of the Danielle Hunter era in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Vikings have a huge offseason ahead of them with several key players hitting free agency. The one most fans will be talking about, and rightfully so, is Kirk Cousins, but Danielle Hunter is one of the more interesting free agents out there and his free agency just got a whole lot more interesting.
Hunter has been a stalwart in Minnesota's defense in his eight NFL seasons, making it to four Pro Bowls and recording over 460 tackles. With that being said, he is 29 years old and the Vikings have made it clear that they had no intention of signing him to the mega-deal he seeks. Their latest deal only confirms that.
The Vikings have begun their free agency with a bang, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the team has signed former Texans pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year deal.
Vikings replace Danielle Hunter with Jonathan Greenard in free agency
The deal is set to guarantee Greenard $42 million with the chance to earn up to $76 million. A large chunk of change, which almost certainly marks the end of Hunter in Minnesota.
In Greenard, the Vikings are getting a younger pass-rusher who happens to be coming off of a career year. The 26-year-old set career highs across the board with 12.5 sacks, 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. He played a huge role in a Texans defense that shocked everybody this past season.
Replacing Hunter, a player who had 16.5 sacks and led the league with 23 tackles for loss this past season is no easy feat, but the Vikings are hoping that the younger and improving Greenard will play a major role in their defense for years to come.
The question now is where will Hunter go? And will losing Hunter and replacing him with the less-proven Greenard impact Kirk Cousin's decision?
Signing Greenard was a smart move for Minnesota to make as they do get a younger player who should fit well with Brian Flores, but signing him to replace Hunter certainly puts a lot of pressure on him to take another big step forward.