4 most valuable Steelers trade assets they can use to acquire Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for competition for Kenny Pickett, and the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Could the two be a match for a Justin Fields trade?
1) Nothing is better than sweet, sweet draft picks
Just as your children would rather get cold, hard cash from grandma instead of another ugly sweater, the Bears might opt to forgo players in a Justin Fields trade in favor of the coin of the realm: draft picks.
Poles' track record in the draft has been exceptional, and he'll already go into this year's draft with a war chest of picks to work with. Besides the top pick, Chicago also has the ninth-overall selection, plus a third-rounder and two fourths (Poles dealt the team's second-rounder to Washington for Montez Sweat, which has been a rousing success).
Speculation on Fields' trade value seems to fluctuate between a first- and second-round pick, with Bleacher Report suggesting that Pittsburgh's 20th-overall pick makes sense for both teams. Pro Football Focus thinks that a second- and a fifth-rounder would get the deal done.
Obviously, getting a first-rounder would be the preferred option for Poles, but in either scenario, he can continue to build a roster that has been infused with young talent since he took over. Besides Johnson, Jones, Wright, Gordon, and Brisker, Poles also scored Tyrique Stevenson, Gervon Dexter, and Terell Smith in last year's draft. The man has an insanely high hit rate.
Poles could select an edge rusher like Penn State's Chop Robinson or a lineman like Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon with the return for Fields, or he could package it with the ninth pick, moving up to ensure he can draft either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze to fill the wide receiver hole opposite Moore.