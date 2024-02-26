4 NCAAWB March Madness sleepers already looking like spoilers
March Madness is less than a month away and the typical juggernauts may not be at the forefront at the end of the tournament. There are quite a few sleepers already looking like spoilers.
2. No. 11 Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes are a team that everyone needs to keep on the radar because of their complete roster. No team is perfect but they will have a chance to make noise in the postseason because of their consistent play.
Colorado can score from all three levels of the floor at a high clip. Right now, the team is averaging 77.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, and 10.2 steals per game.
CU has an old-school style of play and their front court in Aaronette Vonleh and Quay Miller are dominating. Both clog the lane on the defensive side of the floor and do a great job of switching on smaller defenders (in spurts).
Colorado's front court dominance
Vonleah is leading the team in scoring with 14.7 points while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor. On the flip side, Miller is leading the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game while shooting 74.6 percent from the free throw line and 35.1 percent from three.
Jaylyn Sherrod and Frida Formann do a great job of playing off of their bigs on the defensive side of the ball. They communicate and can lock up on the defensive side of the ball. Formann helps this team by spreading the floor with her lights out shooting from three (42.1 percent).
Even though Sherrod does not shoot it particularly well from three, she can get to the lane at will and get others involved on offense.
Colorado started the season off with a bang by defeating LSU (No.1 at the time) and since then they have defeated four top-ranked teams.