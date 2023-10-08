4 teams that blew it not drafting or trading for C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been great through his first five games as a rookie with the Texans, and it's clear these NFL teams absolutely blew it not trading up and/or drafting him.
2. Las Vegas Raiders miscalculated QB by not trading up for C.J. Stroud
For reasons that still remain unclear, after the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Derek Carr, they did not really even attempt to make a move for the franchise's future at quarterback.
Instead, the Raiders front office -- and almost surely head coach Josh McDaniels -- elected to land Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency to helm the offense. That has, to put it bluntly, worked out exactly as you would've expected to this point. Vegas is off to a 1-3 start to the season, the offense has struggled to find its footing, and Garoppolo has already missed a game due to injury.
Just about every part of that was predictable. And every part of that also makes it even more frustrating than it was in the moment that they weren't making a move for a quarterback, specifically in the draft, this past offseason. Seeing Stroud perform so well in his rookie season, that only adds to that feeling of missed opportunity.
Admittedly, there's an argument to be made that looking to trade up to the No. 1 pick with the Panthers would be tough for the Raiders to swallow. They gave up substantial draft capital in the Davante Adams trade last offseason and would have to give up even more to trade up from No. 7.
Having said that, not doing so, going forward with Jimmy G, and even taking Tyree Wilson at No. 7, who has been objectively awful thus far as a rookie, is not a good look for the Silver and Black.