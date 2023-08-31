4 NY Giants rookies to keep a close eye on headed into the 2023 NFL season
The New York Giants have a talented rookie class ready to make key contributions on both sides of the ball this season. Here are the names to watch.
By James Nolan
Joe Schoen has been a great GM for the New York Giants so far, and he's hoping the 2023 draft class can add to his resume. The team has been missing a lock-down cornerback, and they might've found one. Saquon Barkley had a heavy workload last season, now they're hoping Eric Gray can take some pressure off of him.
Not only are those two exciting the fan base, but they also used a third-round pick on wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, out of Tennessee. In his junior season, he racked up over 1,200 receiving yards and snagged 15 receiving touchdowns. He also averaged 18.9 yards per catch that season, which should excite the fan base. The big play ability he has is unquestioned.
The fourth rookie who is making noise right now is cornerback Tre Hawkins, out of Old Dominion. He has the size, strength, and the physicality to be a great cornerback in this league. Being drafted in the sixth round means low expectations, but he could turn out to be a steal if all goes well.
These four rookies are ready for the regular season and have been making the coaching staff very excited about what they can all potentially bring to the table for the Giants. Let's dive in to why these guys are exciting New York's fan base.
4. CB, Deonte Banks
The rookie cornerback out of Maryland has had is struggles in training camp, but there is no denying the talent. During the preseason he showed he has what it takes to be an elite cornerback.
Fans shouldn't be that worried, he is just 22-years-old, and has all the tools to become a lethal number one cornerback.
In his first preseason game, he didn't receive too much playing time, but during his short time on the field though, he made a difference.
When he was in Maryland, opposing teams were scared to throw his way. He has eight passes defended in his senior season, and just one interception. Sauce Gardner, a nearby young cornerback only had four passes defended in his last season with Cincinnati.
I'm not saying Banks will be as good as Sauce or any top cornerback in his first season, but what I am saying is he has the potential to become a great cornerback. The coaching staff believes in the first-round pick, as they've been matching him up against studs like Darren Waller.
Even though it's not showing just yet, we have to be patient. Banks is an elite talent and has the potential to become a lethal defensive back in this league. The secondary has been a question mark for a while, and Giants fans are hoping the first-rounder can be the answer.