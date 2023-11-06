4 NY Mets prospects who could get the call in 2024
Get to know the top prospects in the New York Mets farm system and see who could make an impact in 2024.
By James Nolan
1. 2B, Luisangel Acuña
The Mets number-one prospect has been turning heads for quite some time now. Luisangel Acuña is the 38th-ranked prospect in the entire league, and that’s because of the upside.
New York shipped away superstar pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline, and they were given the 21-year-old phenom.
Acuña played a total of 121 games for two teams in 2023. He had a .294 BA, tallying up 150 total hits. To add to that, the top Mets prospect stole 57 bases, bringing his minor-league career total to 158.
The five-tool player is what every team is looking for, and the Mets are hoping they have one in Acuna. With McNeil’s future up in the air with New York, it would make sense for the Mets to call up the 21-year-old in 2024.
It would be exciting to see the Mets grant their top prospect an opportunity to shine in the show, as his older brother plays for the division rival Atlanta Braves. Ronald Acuña has praised his little brother for thriving at a high level while being so young.
Out of all the talented prospects in the Mets farm system now, it seems as if Acuña is the most ready one. His quickness and versatility would allow him to find success in a plethora of ways for New York.
The Mets need to get younger. Headed into 2023, the average age of the Mets player was over 32. With the prospects they have now, it should certainly help them get younger. If any of those prospects get a chance to play in the bigs in 2024 though, it should undoubtedly be Acuña.