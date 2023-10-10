4 Orioles playing in their final postseason in Baltimore
With a plethora of talent in their farm system, several pending free agents are playing in their last postseason with the Orioles.
The Baltimore Orioles have a farm system brimming with young talent. With so much up-and-coming talent on the way, it's obvious the handful of pending free agents the team has will be making their final postseason run with the O's.
Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutchman, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, and Grayson Rodriguez will lead the Orioles for years to come as the team awaits the arrival of the 2022 MLB Draft's first-overall pick and the top prospect in MLB, Jackson Holliday. The Orioles will be a team loaded with talent for years to come.
The Orioles are down 2-0 to the Rangers in the ALDS. Tuesday's game might be the final game for the 2023 Orioles, who were the first seed in the playoffs. These results could pose a disappointing offseason for the O's. But the team does have a very bright future.
The Orioles have some talented pending free agents performing in the first and final postseasons with the Baltimore club. Let's discuss those players.
Aaron Hicks is playing in his final postseason with the Orioles
Hicks is playing in the final season of his five-year contract worth $49.43 million. The Yankees released Hicks in May, and he was signed for the remainder of the season by the Orioles a couple of days later.
Since joining the Orioles earlier this summer, Hicks has hit .275/.381/.425 with an OPS of 806. It's a start improvement over the start to the 2023 season he was having with the Yankees. For the Orioles, he had seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 35 runs scored, and 31 RBIs throughout 65 games.
He's also done reasonably well in the ALDS for the Orioles. He's hitting .286/.444/.714 with an OPS of 1.159. He's had two walks and hits, including one home run and five RBI.
Hicks appears to have been served well with a change in scenery away from New York. Given the amount of talent and his pending free agency, Hicks will likely move on from Baltimore but with plenty of fond memories of a well-spent summer.