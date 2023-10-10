4 Orioles playing in their final postseason in Baltimore
With a plethora of talent in their farm system, several pending free agents are playing in their last postseason with the Orioles.
Kyle Gibson is won't be back with the Orioles
When the Orioles needed a veteran arm to give them innings and strikeouts this season, Gibson was their man.
Gibson was signed to a one-year deal worth $10 million to provide that veteran arm for Baltimore this season. He was 15-9 this season over 33 starts for the Orioles. He had a 4.73 ERA over 192 innings this summer with 157 strikeouts. He has a 27.2 percent strike-over walk rate, which is about average.
Gibson has a curveball as his putaway pitch that averages 79.5 mph with a 63-percent active spin rate and 12 inches of movement. He has a chase rate of 27.8 percent. Gibson has a first-pitch strike rate of 62.5 percent.
Gibson has been in the league for over 11 seasons, and while he has yet to pitch in a postseason game for the Orioles this season, he is a veteran arm who can help a team desperate to get some innings covered by a pitcher who can throw strikes. Veteran pitching is something many teams are searching for this offseason.
While he may be done with the Orioles, as they have several arms in waiting, Gibson will be a person to watch this offseason.