4 Orioles playing in their final postseason in Baltimore
With a plethora of talent in their farm system, several pending free agents are playing in their last postseason with the Orioles.
Adam Frazier is good as gone after this season
Since the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Frazier, the talented middle infielder has struggled to stay in one place for very long. In 2021, the Pirates traded him to the San Diego Padres. He was then traded to the Seattle Mariners. After a year in sunny California, Frazier was granted free agency. He signed a one-year deal worth $8 million.
Jordan Westburg was the 30th overall draft pick in the 2020 MLB Draft for the Orioles. He is the top second baseman in the Orioles depth chart. Now that Westburg is with the team and Frazier is a free agent after this season, the veteran is likely in his final days with the Orioles.
Frazier was an All-Star the season he spent with the Pirates and Padres in 2021. In 141 games this season, Frazier hit .240/.300/.396 with an OPS of .696 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 59 runs scored, and 60 RBI. Frazier could be a good option for a team looking for help at second base, and should get some attention this offseason.