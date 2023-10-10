4 Orioles playing in their final postseason in Baltimore
With a plethora of talent in their farm system, several pending free agents are playing in their last postseason with the Orioles.
Jack Flaherty was a fun idea that didn't work out with Orioles
The Orioles might be ready for the Jack Flaherty experiment to end as soon as possible.
The Orioles traded from their considerable minor-league depth to get a pitcher they believed had some experience that could power them through the final month of the season and a playoff run.
In nine games with the Orioles, Flaherty started seven of the games before being moved to the bullpen. He was 1-3 with an ERA of 6.75 over 34.2 innings. While tossing 42 strikeouts, he gave up seven home runs and 26 earned runs.
Flaherty had a disappointing postseason performance for the Orioles. He pitched two innings of relief Sunday. He gave up two hits, three walks, and one earned run while striking out a batter.
Flaherty was traded to the Orioles from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor leaguers Cesar Prieto, Drew Rom, and Zack Showalter. Rom made his MLB debut with the Cardinals.
The former Cardinals hurler had high hopes for a successful 2023 season as he was heading into free agency this offseason. Some lingering issues hurt a season with so much hope. While Flaherty is not likely to come back to the Orioles, he has to hope for an incentive-laden contract where he can reset and build his arm back up for more innings and strikeouts. Flaherty can only hope to make the best out of a bad situation.