4 passable trade offers Patriots would have to accept for Mac Jones
The New England Patriots are probably going to trade Mac Jones, but for what?
1. Mac Jones is destined for the 49ers' foolproof offense
The stage is set for the San Francisco 49ers to make multiple Super Bowl runs with Brock Purdy under center. The second-year QB, once the last pick in the draft, proved his mettle on the big stage a few weeks ago. While Purdy's ceiling is still up for debate, it's clear he can at least "manage" the game, as his detractors like to say. Purdy made a ton of difficult throws and didn't commit a single turnover in Super Bowl LVIII. If not for a few mistakes outside his control, he might be a Super Bowl MVP already.
That said, the backup QB spot is up for grabs in San Fran. Sam Darnold is set to hit free agency, which means the Niners can look to plug another talented former first-round pick into the Kyle Shanahan machine and see what happens. There is a pervasive sense that just about anybody can run the Niners' offense at this point. If Jones desires an environment more conducive to his success than the environment in New England, he could not hand-pick a better team.
San Francisco's roster is littered with the best playmakers in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey is unmatched at the RB position. George Kittle is a top-two tight end; Deebo Samuel is a top-five WR. Shanahan is the NFL's preeminent offensive mind. The playoff shortcomings are starting to really pile up, but his play-calling creativity bubbles off the screen and the Niners' regular season buzzsaw status can largely be attributed to their head coach.
If nothing else, Shanahan would place Jones in a position to succeed. He can scheme WRs open, get McCaffrey involved at different levels, and insulate Jones with simple outlets to high-level playmakers. It's unwise to think Jones would experience the same success as Brock Purdy, but it's not unwise to think that Jones could stack a few wins together in a pinch. The Niners know the value of a quality backup more than most teams. Jones certainly has the upside to fulfill that role.