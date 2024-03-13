4 perfect Vikings free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to contend
- The Vikings have already signed Aaron Jones, Jonathan Greenard and more
- Minnesota still has just under $20 million in cap space
- Which free agents could the Vikings still sign as perfect fits?
1. Vikings can still sign CB Tre'Davious White
On one hand, it's not all that surprising that the Bills elected to release former first-round pick Tre'Davious White. While being paid a massive salary in Buffalo, the cornerback has simply struggled to stay on the field of late, playing just 489 total snaps over the past two seasons combined. That's not a cap hit that the Bills in a bit of a pinch could justify keeping around.
At the same time, when White has been healthy throughout his career, he's been as advertised as a first-round pick. The cornerback has proven himself as one of the better cover corners in the league. Sure, there are definitely questions moving forward after his injuries -- a torn ACL and torn Achilles since 2020 -- about what he'll look like upon his return.
Despite that, he's a worthwhile gamble for the Vikings. The questions about his health and, to be sure, his long-term outlook should depress his price a good deal on the free agency market, putting him an affordable range for Minnesota. Moreover, Brian Flores' defense badly needs to get some more depth in the cornerback room. Right now, especially with Andrew Booth Jr. continuing to struggle, they need someone to aid Byron Murphy Jr. in a bad way.
It's not a guarantee that White is ready to rock healthily in Week 1 as he returns from injury, but he could still easily provide an upgrade for the secondary. As long as his price isn't one that doesn't take into account all of the risk factors that come along with potentially signing him, he makes a plehtora of sense for the Vikings and what they need on that side of the ball, in the defensive backfield particularly.