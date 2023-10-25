4 Philadelphia Phillies to blame for Game 7 loss against the Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies had two games to shut the door on the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. Instead, they'll be watching the World Series from their couch.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies had two chances to shut the door on the Arizona Diamondbacks, but failed to to so. Instead, they'll be watching the World Series from the couch in what can only be described as a monumental disappointment for the team and fanbase.
This is to take nothing away from Arizona and manager Torey Lovullo, which has been one of the better storylines in baseball all season long. However, given the Phillies early 2-0 advantage, and then eventual 3-2 edge heading back to the loudest stadium in the sport, it's fair to wonder what the hell happened.
Much of that starts with leadership. Clearly, something was lacking from this club, and Dave Dombrowski will mull changes all winter long. Before that happens, though, it's important to understand exactly what happened in Game 7. Some players and coaches will be under more pressure than most come the 2024 season.
Phillies to blame for Game 7 loss: Nick Castellanos
As great as Nick Castellanos's heroics were against the rival Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, he did not follow through in the championship series. Diamondbacks pitching had Castellanos's number, seemingly pitching him low and outside in every at-bat in Game 7 especially.
Castellanos can turn on pitches low in the strike zone better than most, and with tremendous power. It his strength, and unfortunately his downfall in Game 7. After hitting a home run in his first NLCS at bat, Castellanos went zero for his next 22, and struck out twice when his team needed him most in the series' final game.
Castellanos hit seventh in Game 7, which is far from his usual spot. This was a reflection of his plate in the final six games, and an indictment by Rob Thomson of sorts. However, it was a necessary change. Castellanos did not answer the call, and for that he receives some blame.