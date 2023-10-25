4 Philadelphia Phillies to blame for Game 7 loss against the Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies had two games to shut the door on the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. Instead, they'll be watching the World Series from their couch.
By Mark Powell
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner came up short in Game 7 for the Phillies
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner hit well overall in this NLCS. Turner had an average over .300 and Harper supplied some power as well. For the majority of the series, they starred for the Phils, supplying offense at a rapid rate.
The focal point of Game 7 occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Phils had two runners on -- Cristian Pache and Kyle Scwharber -- in front of Turner and Harper. With one out, both players received an at bat, but failed to drive home even a single run.
Turner and Harper will likely make over $600 million combined over the course of their contracts. For this, they must be on the receiving end of moments like these when the team comes up short. Both are true leaders in the clubhouse and will reluctantly wear that blame.
Turner has plenty of playoff experience. Harper, meanwhile, has performed admirably in Philadelphia in the postseason as well. That makes their disappearance in Game 7 all the more disappointing.