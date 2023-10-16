4 Phillies hitters who can ruin Zac Gallen’s NLCS homecoming
Zac Gallen grew up 11 miles from Citizens Bank Park. He shouldn't expect a warm homecoming.
3. Trea Turner
Trea Turner has more experience than any Phillies hitter against Gallen, dating back to his days with the Diamondbacks' division rival in Los Angeles. Turner is 4-for-18 against Gallen for his career; not exactly great, but experience could be a boost here. He has seen Gallen's stuff more than any other Phil.
Of course, the opposite is also true. Gallen has pitched to Turner on several occasions and knows how to work the plate against him. Turner's career record against Gallen (.222) reflects well on the pitcher. On the other hand, Turner has taken Gallen for multiple bases twice (one double, one home run).
The determing factor here is Turner's extremely hot bat. After a slow start to the season, Turner has been cooking since the All-Star break. Ever since that fateful standing ovation at CBP amid his most serious struggles, Turner has looked much more like the player Philadelphia gave $300 million to over the summer.
Turner homered in Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS, taking Spencer Strider deep with a left-field rope in the closeout win. He was 4-for-4 in that game, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He doesn't get the same credit as other bats near the top of Philadelphia's lineup, but Turner is a contact machine who has possessed more power than usual behind his swings lately.
Keep an eye out.