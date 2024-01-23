4 Pittsburgh Steelers players who deserve to outlast Mike Tomlin but won't
The Pittsburgh Steelers will bring back Mike Tomlin and perhaps even extend him. However, not all of his players will be as lucky.
By Mark Powell
2. Kenny Pickett won't even outlast Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh
Perhaps this is a few years down the line, but Kenny Pickett's contract could very well be up before Tomlin's. If Steelers fans are honest with themselves, they will acknowledge that Pickett likely isn't a franchise quarterback. Because of this, Pittsburgh is merely putting off finding their quarterback of the future.
Ideally, the Steelers would sign or trade for a veteran bridge quarterback this offseason and let Pickett serve as the backup. Even if that's not Rudolph, at least it would be a step in the right direction for a Pittsburgh team that is wasting the primes of its defensive core, including TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The Steelers will have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Pickett's contract, and that will show exactly how much confidence they have in him moving forward, despite what Tomlin says. The smart money suggests they'll decline that option, meaning Pickett will be a free agent in two years.
If Tomlin is extended, there's little chance Pickett outlasts him unless he suddenly turns into a player he's not.