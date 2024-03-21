4 players Heat fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
Heat Culture will steal your soul and turn you into the NBA's greatest role player. Which NBA Draft prospect awaits this fate?
The NCAA Tournament is upon us, which means NBA scouts will be hard at work determining the best prospects for their respective teams. Few scouting departments are more successful than the Miami Heat braintrust. Find a team that is better at unearthing hidden gems and maximizing opportunities to add talent.
A lot of that success comes down to Erik Spoelstra and, of course, the players. Jimmy Butler is a great leader. 'Heat Culture' is mostly a silly refrain, but it's also an immutable fact of life. Miami does things differently and it works. We don't know how or why it works. Is it dark magic, or just good coaching? We may never get the answer we seek.
That said, when prospects go to Miami, the success rate is generally pretty high. There are exceptions — Nikola Jovic isn't exactly lighting the world on fire these days — but Miami is known for outside-the-box swings and big hits. Case in point, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
I wouldn't have picked Jaquez in the first round and, well, that's why I'm writing this article instead of working in the Heat front office.
Here are the NCAA Tournament prospects that should capture the special attention of Miami fans.
4. Marquette's Tyler Kolek is the most Heat prospect possible
The Heat need guard help. Tyler Kolek is a fiery, at times cocky lead guard who has been productive across four college seasons. Now, he has a chance to guide Marquette to the promised land in his final go-around. The Golden Eagles are still recovering from last season's premature exit, but Kolek — freshly returned from injury — is well positioned to reverse Marquette's fortunes.
Miami tends to target NBA-ready contributors, which makes sense at this stage of the underdog dynasty (or whatever you want to call it). Kolek is skilled beyond measure, offsetting limited athleticism with shifty handles and a preternatural playmaking eye. He's one of the best pick-and-roll guards in college basketball, relentlessly working defenders through screens and whipping audacious passes that tend to find their target.
Kolek shoots 40 percent from deep, sets up teammates for success, and operates with a level of spunk Miami, in particular, should appreciate. Half the time, it feels like Miami's postseason success comes down to belief. It's self-determination. Kolek has whatever gene possesses Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat Culture Collective.
3. Duke's Kyle Filipowski is the more sustainable version of Kevin Love
The Heat acquired Kevin Love last season and the vet has been part of the rotation ever since. That said, he has missed the last month with a heel injury and, we can be honest, 35-year-old Kevin Love does not sound like a viable rotation option for much longer. Enter Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski, another college vet who operates with Miami's preferred brand of f**k-you.
Flip's negative wingspan (6-foot-10) leads to valid concerns about his ability to finish against length on offense and protect the rim on defense. The sophomore has improved drastically in both areas this season, but he's not an explosive vertical athlete. If he's not protecting the rim, there will be subsequent questions about Flip's viability guarding in space.
Generally, Flip's combination of mobility, toughness, and basketball I.Q. are compelling enough. He can space the floor, share the court with another center (Insert: Bam Adebayo), and offer a nice collection of ancillary skills. The passing, the face-up scoring, and the rebounding would all suit Miami's rotation quite nicely. There is some real late-period Kevin Love to his game, but he's far younger and much more spry.
2. Tennessee's Dalton Knecht is right up the Heat's alley
The Heat rejected the advice of many foolish draft experts and selected 22-year-old Jaime Jaquez with the 18th pick last season. Well, right now Miami is positioned for a pick in the similar range and, lo and behold, another old-man prospect feels almost destined for the sunny shores of South Beach. Tennessee's Dalton Knecht is such a Heat prospect. He's a year older than Jaquez (23), but we know the Heat value established college stars with immediately translatable skill sets.
Dare I say Knecht is probably a shade better than Jaquez as a prospect? Jaquez was more consistent across four years at UCLA, but Knecht's production has spiked at the perfect time. He is the best perimeter scorer in college basketball right now, mixing torrential 3-point shooting with impressive physicality and finesse as a driver. He won't create much for teammates, but Knecht is a proven three-level scorer with that spunky, made-for-March attitude that should win over the Heat folks.
He needs to prove that he can defend in space and translate his remarkable scoring repertoire against NBA length and athleticism, but hey, we all said the same thing about Jaquez. Knecht is playing at the highest possible level and the Heat will definitely look his way.
1. Duke freshman Jared McCain could be Heat's next draft hit
Jared McCain has been rising up draft boards all season on the strength of his perimeter shooting. McCain is spraying 39.9 percent of his 3s, showcasing deep range and incredible dynamism shooting off the bounce. He can also come off screens and hit movement 3s, offering a scalability the deep and competitive Heat are sure to covet.
Miami addressed its guard problem somewhat with the Terry Rozier trade, but there is still room for a heady point guard of McCain's ilk to carve out a meaningful role in the Heat rotation. McCain defends his position well and processes the game at a high level, promoting ball movement with his selfless approach.
While some doubt McCain's ability to finish against length due to his 6-foot-3 frame and below-the-rim nature, his craftiness has paid dividends at the college level. He scores prolifically on floaters and touch shots, and he's strong for his size. McCain can take a bump and use it to find angles.
A high-feel guard who can bomb 3s at a prodigious rate is what this milquetoast Miami offense needs more of. McCain makes a lot of sense.