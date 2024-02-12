4 players the Kansas City Chiefs should let leave in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs are champions once again, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers in one of the most dramatic Super Bowls of all time. As the focus begins to shift towards next season, who should the Chiefs let walk in free agency to make a run at a three-peat?
1) Donovan Smith was good filler, but the Chiefs can find a better LT
The interior of the Kansas City offensive line pulled its weight and then some this year. Left guard Joe Thuney, who unfortunately missed the Chiefs' last two games with a pec injury, was named a first-team All-Pro. Center Creed Humphrey made the Pro Bowl, and right guard Trey Smith, despite a few more penalties than one would like, was similarly excellent, especially in the run game.
The tackle position was a bit more problematic. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor drew the ire of Chiefs Kingdom all year as he led the league in penalties, but after signing a four-year, $80 million contract last offseason, he's not going anywhere.
Left tackle Donovan Smith wasn't much better, and with 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris waiting in the wings, it makes sense for the Chiefs to get younger and cheaper at the position.
Only the Bills allowed fewer sacks than the Chiefs this year, but much of the credit for that goes to Mahomes' ability to get out of trouble, Reid's offensive scheming, and the previously mentioned stout interior of the line. The presence of Morris, who was named after the Boyz II Men singer, will make this the "End of the Road" for Smith in K.C.