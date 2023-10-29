4 potential 2023 World Series winners the Braves should sign
The Atlanta Braves would undoubtedly prefer to still be playing baseball. If they can steal these World Series players, perhaps they can get back to the Fall Classic in 2024.
By Josh Wilson
SP Jordan Montgomery, Rangers
Jordan Montgomery is going to get a big pay-day this offseason, which could prohibit the Braves from being big players here. But Montgomery's ascension might be worth buying into still. Montgomery has been on the move the last few seasons going from the New York Yankees to St. Louis Cardinals to, mid-season this year, the Texas Rangers.
Montgomery surely would like somewhere to plant his feet finally. Why not Georgia?
Once Montgomery found himself pitching for a team with quality pieces around him, he has instantly become a clearly high-level pitcher.
Spotrac projects Montgomery getting a $18.41 million average annual value contract. Is that out of Atlanta's range? Possibly, but Montgomery has been remarkably consistent and appears to be a winner. The cost could very well be justifiable if he wants to come help the Braves win a title.
Montgomery's 22 quality starts this year were fourth-most in baseball. Keep in mind, he had the Cardinals defense behind him for most of the year.