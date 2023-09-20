4 prospects Braves must protect in the Rule 5 Draft
Every December, teams like the Atlanta Braves start to panic because once a year, MLB holds a Rule 5 Draft, here are 4 prospects they must protect at all costs.
No. 2 prospect Braves must protect in the Rule 5 Draft, Cody Milligan
Cody Milligan is just 24 years old and has only reached Double-A with the Atlanta Braves, but so far through his short minor league career, he has shown his potential to be a 'Moneyball' type player for many teams with his ability to hit for a high average and reach base on many walks. Milligan is probably one of the most versatile players in all of the Minor Leagues.
While he has mostly played only second base and centerfield, in college, he played every single position, including catcher and pitcher. In the 2023 season, he has been held down because of higher-ranking prospects, only being able to play at Double-A with no promotions in sight. In 69 games at Double-A, he has hit .280 with an OBP of .377 and an OPS of .790. While it's not his career high, it's better than some MLB players.