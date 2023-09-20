4 prospects Braves must protect in the Rule 5 Draft
Every December, teams like the Atlanta Braves start to panic because once a year, MLB holds a Rule 5 Draft, here are 4 prospects they must protect at all costs.
No. 1 prospect Braves must protect in the Rule 5 Draft, Luis De Avila
Luis De Avila is just 22 years old, and the Atlanta Braves must protect him at all costs. He has played only at Double-A with the Atlanta Braves Farm in the 2023 season but has been torching hitters with an ERA of 3.28.
De Avila has pitched in 25 games and 123.1 innings, showing his ability to dominate hitters. In those 123.1 innings, he has only allowed 99 hits but struggled with walks, allowing 61 at a rate of 4.5 per nine innings pitched. He doesn't allow many hard-hit balls, which helps him greatly, only allowing eight in those 123 innings at a rate of 0.6 per nine innings, which is fewer home runs allowed than Gerrit Cole's major league at a rate of 0.9.
Luis De Avila still holds years of improvement in his future, so if the Atlanta Braves don't protect him, another team like the Los Angeles Dodgers could turn him into an ace pitcher with all of the potential he has shown.